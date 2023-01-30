Short Interest in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expands By 8.5%

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the December 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 215,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARCB shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ArcBest from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.56.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $83.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $65.15 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.82.
In other ArcBest news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $613,012.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,541.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,168,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 57,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.
