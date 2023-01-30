Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,600 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 344,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arbe Robotics by 42.0% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,555 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbe Robotics by 8.2% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 35,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the second quarter valued at $226,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ ARBE opened at $3.77 on Monday. Arbe Robotics has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07.
Separately, R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.
