Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,600 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 344,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arbe Robotics by 42.0% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,555 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbe Robotics by 8.2% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 35,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the second quarter valued at $226,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

Arbe Robotics Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARBE opened at $3.77 on Monday. Arbe Robotics has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arbe Robotics ( NASDAQ:ARBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. Arbe Robotics had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 1,163.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arbe Robotics will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

About Arbe Robotics

(Get Rating)

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.