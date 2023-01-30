Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK) Short Interest Down 10.1% in January

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Technology Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $317,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,481,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition by 897.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 174,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 157,424 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition by 757.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 200,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

ATAK stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08.

About Aurora Technology Acquisition

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

