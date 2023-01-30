Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Short Interest Down 22.7% in January

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,800 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 285,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Astec Industries Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $43.67 on Monday. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $65.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $315.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,816,000 after acquiring an additional 178,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,496,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,876,000 after acquiring an additional 44,174 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,867,000 after acquiring an additional 28,359 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,027,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after acquiring an additional 57,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,368,000 after acquiring an additional 28,126 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.