Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Short Interest Up 11.9% in January

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the December 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ AUROW opened at $0.27 on Monday. Aurora Innovation has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUROW. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 438,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 76,466 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 59,849 shares during the period.

