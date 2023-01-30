CAPROCK Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,875,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,297,839,000 after purchasing an additional 261,287 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,023,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,219,000 after purchasing an additional 523,674 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,652,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,811,000 after purchasing an additional 125,738 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,773,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,831,000 after purchasing an additional 210,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,595,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,773,000 after purchasing an additional 78,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE TSM opened at $93.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $483.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $128.66.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 39.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TSM. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Articles

