CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in CME Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,167,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,418,000 after buying an additional 187,304 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in CME Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,195,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,725,000 after buying an additional 44,252 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in CME Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000,000 after buying an additional 349,520 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in CME Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,437,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,634,000 after buying an additional 52,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in CME Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,633,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,475,000 after buying an additional 23,261 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME Group Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.73.

Shares of CME opened at $175.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $256.94.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.42%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

