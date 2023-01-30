CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,550 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the second quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 94,948 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 11.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.02.

Intel stock opened at $28.16 on Monday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $116.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

