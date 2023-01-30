CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 449 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 36.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 144.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

Chubb stock opened at $227.33 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.96. The stock has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

