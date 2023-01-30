CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 15.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,883,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 6.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,072,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Sempra by 2.1% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 150,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,522,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 86.4% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the third quarter valued at about $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $161.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $176.47.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.89.

Sempra Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

