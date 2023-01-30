Profund Advisors LLC Sells 373 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Lantheus by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNTH. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

In other Lantheus news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $133,249.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,706.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Lantheus news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $133,249.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,706.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $752,311.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,475,612.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,945. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $56.20 on Monday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $87.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day moving average of $66.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

