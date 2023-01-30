Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 868 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 150.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 64.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $314.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.67. The firm has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

