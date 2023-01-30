Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,666 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 81.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 21,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $45.41 on Monday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.43 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $253.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.03 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GBCI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Commercial, Home Equity, and Other Consumer. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

