Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,388 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kinross Gold by 71.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,672,975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $525,083,000 after acquiring an additional 61,068,468 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 24.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,405,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $283,526,000 after buying an additional 14,955,650 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 374.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,230,000 after buying an additional 9,285,284 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 149.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,660,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,585,000 after buying an additional 5,783,893 shares during the period. Finally, Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at $17,900,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

KGC opened at $4.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.83. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.73.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More

