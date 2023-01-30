Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 169.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 26,914 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the third quarter worth about $300,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 21.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 14,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance

HPS opened at $15.41 on Monday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $18.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

Featured Stories

