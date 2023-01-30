Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,016 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,853,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,976 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,857,000 after buying an additional 328,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 280.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 403,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,707,000 after buying an additional 297,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 144.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,944,000 after acquiring an additional 288,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $125.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $151.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.10.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEL. StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.09.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

