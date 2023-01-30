Profund Advisors LLC Sells 26,460 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,460 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 212.5% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 1,404.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth $58,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of iQIYI from $4.40 to $4.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.31.

iQIYI Trading Down 2.5 %

IQ stock opened at $6.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65. iQIYI, Inc. has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $7.10.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI Profile

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

