Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 40.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 37,595 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.1% during the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,005,000 after purchasing an additional 59,093 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 519,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after acquiring an additional 158,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 49.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 406.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 46,902 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $32.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $44.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.77.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

