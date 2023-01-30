Profund Advisors LLC Has $365,000 Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after buying an additional 534,299 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 15.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 44.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $233,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 323,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,671.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,200. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of VST stock opened at $22.67 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 44.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

