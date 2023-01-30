Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 219 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 40.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus dropped their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

S&P Global Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPGI opened at $373.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $423.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $351.07 and a 200 day moving average of $345.70.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Stories

