Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 988 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Livent by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,674,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,334,000 after purchasing an additional 797,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Livent by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,627,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,549,000 after purchasing an additional 109,353 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Livent by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,997,000 after purchasing an additional 421,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Livent by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,013,000 after purchasing an additional 99,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Livent by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,136,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,700,000 after purchasing an additional 46,870 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LTHM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America raised Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Livent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $26.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.35. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $231.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.19 million. Livent had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 27.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

