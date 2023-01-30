Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,566 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,923,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,428,000 after buying an additional 16,225,913 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,756,000 after purchasing an additional 196,610 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,162,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,814 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,691,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,667,000 after purchasing an additional 905,354 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PDBC opened at $14.90 on Monday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.928 per share. This represents a yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

