Western Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,414 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,000,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,916,000 after acquiring an additional 268,348 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,374,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,986,000 after acquiring an additional 450,131 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,177,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,412,000 after acquiring an additional 159,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,017,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,755,000 after acquiring an additional 103,930 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $72.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.51 and its 200 day moving average is $68.52. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

