Western Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 37,664 Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $155,395,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,236,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,161,000 after buying an additional 1,357,862 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $19,162,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $17,483,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after buying an additional 868,140 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $20.28 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.22.

