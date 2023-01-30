Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WSM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 33.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
WSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.06.
NYSE WSM opened at $126.67 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $176.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.30.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.06). Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.91%.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
