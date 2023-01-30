Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,616 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 42.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,802 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

TD opened at $68.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 23.48%. On average, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.7081 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 38.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

