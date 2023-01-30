Western Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,314 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,823,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $242,007,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $232,890,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,838,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,709,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $35.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average of $33.20. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $35.60.

