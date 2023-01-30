Short Interest in Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Increases By 17.2%

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 591,200 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 504,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Axfood AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Axfood AB (publ) stock opened at $27.61 on Monday. Axfood AB has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Axfood AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Axfood AB (publ) Company Profile

Axfood AB engages in retail and wholesale of food through store chains. It operates through the following operating segments: Willys, Hemköp, Snabbgross, and Dagab. The Willys segment is Sweden’s discount grocery chain with a wide and deep assortment in Group-owned stores and online. The Hemköp segment offers through its Group-owned stores, franchise stores and online business an attractively priced and wide assortment with a rich offering of fresh products.

