Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Short Interest Up 11.2% in January

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the December 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Bellway Price Performance

OTCMKTS BLWYF opened at $18.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52. Bellway has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $18.30.

Get Bellway alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BLWYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bellway from GBX 2,660 ($32.93) to GBX 2,640 ($32.69) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays began coverage on Bellway in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bellway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.