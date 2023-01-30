ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Up 10.3% in January

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,700 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 365,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,037.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ASMPT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

OTCMKTS ASMVF opened at $8.42 on Monday. ASMPT has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50.

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments. The company provides deposition process equipment, wafer separation equipment, AOI/FOL equipment, die attach equipment, wire bonding equipment, dispensing equipment, encapsulation solutions equipment, and CIS equipment.

