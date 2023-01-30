Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,858,300 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the December 31st total of 13,803,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,143.1 days.
Beijing Capital International Airport Stock Down 0.1 %
BJCHF opened at $0.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62. Beijing Capital International Airport has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $0.79.
About Beijing Capital International Airport
