ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 9,897 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,897 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Shutterstock by 470.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities cut shares of Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

SSTK opened at $69.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.06. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $98.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average of $54.71.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

