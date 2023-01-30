Short Interest in boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Declines By 17.8%

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,475,800 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the December 31st total of 5,448,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
boohoo group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BHHOF opened at $0.45 on Monday. boohoo group has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54.
boohoo group Company Profile
