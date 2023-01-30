Short Interest in boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Declines By 17.8%

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOFGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,475,800 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the December 31st total of 5,448,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BHHOF opened at $0.45 on Monday. boohoo group has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

