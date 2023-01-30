The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Update

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

BKGFY stock opened at $10.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKGFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,468 ($42.94) to GBX 3,715 ($45.99) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.