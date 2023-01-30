Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,700 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 472,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,304.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Bankinter from €5.70 ($6.20) to €7.00 ($7.61) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bankinter from €6.05 ($6.58) to €5.95 ($6.47) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bankinter from €7.50 ($8.15) to €7.45 ($8.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bankinter from €5.70 ($6.20) to €5.80 ($6.30) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on Bankinter from €5.90 ($6.41) to €6.00 ($6.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bankinter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Bankinter Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BKIMF opened at $6.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $7.33.

About Bankinter

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.