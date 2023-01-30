Short Interest in Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Expands By 10.0%

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cannabix Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Cannabix Technologies stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. Cannabix Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32.
Cannabix Technologies Company Profile
