Short Interest in Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Expands By 10.0%

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cannabix Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Cannabix Technologies stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. Cannabix Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32.

Cannabix Technologies Company Profile

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, governments, and public in North America. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use, as well as breath collection units.

