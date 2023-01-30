Short Interest in Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Drops By 21.7%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the December 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of Austal stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. Austal has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58.

Austal Ltd. engages in the design and construction of customized aluminum commercial and defense vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Australia, USA, and Asia. The Australia segment manufactures commercial and defense vessels for markets worldwide, excluding the USA and provides training and on-going support and maintenance for vessels.

