Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,772,900 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the December 31st total of 14,901,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 236.2 days.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Trading Up 0.5 %
OTCMKTS BBAJF opened at $4.05 on Monday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69.
About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (BBAJF)
- Is Seagate Technology Signaling the End of its Normalization?
- eHealth Stock Rises from the Ashes. Time to Get In?
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
Receive News & Ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.