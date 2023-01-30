Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,772,900 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the December 31st total of 14,901,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 236.2 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS BBAJF opened at $4.05 on Monday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69.

About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple

Banco del Bajío SA provides commercial banking services to individuals, corporate and government institutions, and to small and medium enterprises. It also provides financing services to agribusiness. It offers a range of accounts with and without checkbooks, payroll accounts, different types of investments, electronic banking, mobile banking, electronic statements, credit cards, mortgage, CrediBajio services, insurances, foreign currency exchange, specialized banking, savings fund, credits and loans, agribusiness, and other services.

