Short Interest in Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Declines By 11.0%

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the December 31st total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Benchmark Metals Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BNCHF opened at $0.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33. Benchmark Metals has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.94.
Benchmark Metals Company Profile
