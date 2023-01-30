ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $6,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.33.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of EXR opened at $157.59 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.97 and a twelve month high of $222.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.