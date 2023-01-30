ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,155 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 686.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 885,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after purchasing an additional 773,301 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 46.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,780,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,312,000 after purchasing an additional 567,715 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $31,733,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,225.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,679,000 after purchasing an additional 351,439 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 92.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 666,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,163,000 after purchasing an additional 320,419 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,139 shares of company stock worth $7,630,104 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Mills Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.79.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $77.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.36. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.