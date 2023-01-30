Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Purchases 209 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,511,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $218.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.20 and a 1-year high of $260.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.08 and its 200 day moving average is $229.75.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HII. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $259.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.