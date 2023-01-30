ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 10,783 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Overstock.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,948,000 after purchasing an additional 71,865 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 9.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,435,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,924,000 after acquiring an additional 286,609 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 74.3% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,250,000 after acquiring an additional 24,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 565,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 20,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Overstock.com to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

Overstock.com Stock Performance

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $24.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $59.46.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $460.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.20 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

