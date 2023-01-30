CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Position Decreased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 89.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,086,000 after buying an additional 2,303,669 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 845.4% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,828,000 after purchasing an additional 271,447 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 109.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,843,000 after purchasing an additional 261,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CDW by 186.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,967,000 after purchasing an additional 219,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of CDW by 1,236.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 224,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,313,000 after purchasing an additional 207,351 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDW. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.14.

CDW Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $193.29 on Monday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $201.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.94. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 121.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. Equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.