Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 496,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 38,699 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 51.1% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 122.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 19.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 175.61%.

TDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

