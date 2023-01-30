ProShare Advisors LLC Has $6.03 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 16.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $254.77 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.78 and a 200-day moving average of $219.67. The company has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.25.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

