ProShare Advisors LLC Has $6.80 Million Stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,799 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in HNI by 89.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HNI by 459.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in HNI by 32.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in HNI in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in HNI in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $42,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,270.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HNI opened at $30.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $30.47. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.92. HNI Co. has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $44.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. HNI’s payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

