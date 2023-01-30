Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,422 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,332,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,134,000 after buying an additional 87,840 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,620,000 after buying an additional 327,435 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,002,000 after buying an additional 943,870 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,533,000 after purchasing an additional 112,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,469,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,789,000 after purchasing an additional 103,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. BTIG Research downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Equity Residential to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.56.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

Equity Residential Stock Performance

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $63.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.99. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

See Also

