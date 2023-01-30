ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,310 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,386,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,174 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Dollar General by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,787,000 after acquiring an additional 438,407 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,214 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 855,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,907,000 after acquiring an additional 435,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $236.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price target (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.93.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

