ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 8,526 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,526 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1,328.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 397.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBRE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.29.

Shares of CBRE opened at $84.46 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $106.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.35.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

